Generationally great: Brooks Koepka joins golf’s upper echelon capturing fifth major at PGA Championship 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On July 13, 1968, Gary Player received his fifth major, the 97th Open Championship at Carnoustie. Since Player raised the fifth of what would ultimately be 9 trophies representing the largest championships in golfing, 20,035 days have elapsed — just about 55 years. Only seven of the ones days (0.03% of them) have ended with a males’s golfer profitable his fifth major championship.

Today was once a type of seven days.

- Advertisement -

True historical past is made so infrequently in golfing. The recreation most commonly comes to a manufacturing facility of unknown, unrecognizable avid gamers plodding alongside at quite a lot of most commonly meaningless occasions. The harsh fact of golfing is that it most commonly occurs in obscurity, documented through not anything however ratings and finishes and on occasion cash.

Millions {of professional} golfing photographs are hit once a year, and the vast majority — if truth be told, just about all of them — don’t topic in any way.

On the other finish of the spectrum, despite the fact that, is that this reality: All 271 photographs Brooks Koepka hit this week at the 2023 PGA Championship move without delay into the canon.

- Advertisement -

That’s as a result of, together with his victory through two strokes over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler, Koepka joined a comically just right (and quick) record. Since that Open received through Player the ones 55 years in the past, handiest six males had received a fifth major: Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, Nick Faldo, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros. Now, you’ll rely Koepka amongst them.

Fifty-five years — over 200 major championships — and handiest seven occasions has a participant received a fifth. And we had been lucky sufficient to observe a type of unlikelihoods spread Sunday afternoon at Oak Hill Country Club.

At 2:29 ET, Koepka ambled as handiest he can amble to the primary tee; he shook Viktor Hovland’s hand, reminding him of the one-stroke lead he held getting into the general 18 holes. It was once the similar spot Koepka discovered himself in again in April when he led eventual 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm through two after which took 3 hooks and a devastating knockout blow to the face over the following 9 holes.

- Advertisement -

It was once that loss Koepka referenced just about on a daily basis this week as he claimed to have realized an enormous lesson at Augusta National, promising he would now not fail if confronted with a identical alternative once more.

Fail he didn’t. Instead, he simply delivered.

Koepka birdied 3 of the primary 4 holes whilst looking to put Hovland away as early as he may.

Curiously, despite the fact that, he didn’t. Bogeys at Nos. 6-7 left the event doubtful as Hovland hung on for expensive lifestyles with Koepka rocking arduous. For all of Koepka’s preening, it’s not with out basis; his flurries hit the Norwegian like a load of bricks. Hovland withstood the collection and by some means stood at the twelfth tee field inside one and really a lot alive.

But Koepka saved coming.

He unleashed any other of his tournament-leading 18 birdies (seven on Sunday by myself) at the twelfth, and Hovland wobbled just a little. The event discovered its soul over the following 20 mins.

Tournaments of this magnitude are incessantly received at essentially the most not likely occasions, and Koepka took this one at the thirteenth inexperienced.

With the scent of grilled onions wafting and the gallery last temporarily, Hovland poured in a birdie and took a harsh step because it fell. Toward the outlet or towards his opponent, the recipient did not topic for the reason that message was once moderately clean: All majors are arduous to win, however I’m going to make this one the hardest of all of them for you.

Koepka had 10 ft for par to stay a slender lead of 1. Facing clear of the largest amphitheater at the venue and taking a look back off the throat of the fairway, chaos climbed round him.

Club professional Michael Block had simply flown his ace into the cup on No. 15, and his was once the one title that mattered

So Koepka stood over it with the blimp whirring overhead and the event teetering beneath his ft. It’s unimaginable for that many of us to be that silent for that lengthy, however nary a phrase was once spoken. If now not for the blimp, you may have been ready to listen to his beating center.

Koepka ultimately hit his drippiest putt of the day; it by no means left the center. His reaction to Hovland’s shot: You won’t ever take this lead.

Hovland by no means did. They each birdied No. 14 and each parred No. 15 prior to Hovland slammed one into the face of the bunker at the sixteenth.

You unquestionably noticed the remaining.

They ambled house over the general half-hour, and the one query for the engraver was once what quantity to write down subsequent to Koepka’s title. Nine was once in the end the solution. It may additionally be Koepka’s long run major general.

Everyone specializes in fist pumps and swings, possibly phrases and mannerisms. I need to communicate concerning the stroll.

When you attend a golfing event and observe avid gamers at the route, 99% of that point is spent staring at them stroll. You can incessantly name out a reputation seeing a stride from 100 yards away. Rory McIlroy’s soar. Phil Mickeslon’s elongated stride. Max Homa’s head-bobbing lean instantly forward. Dustin Johnson, it was once written, conjures up the oily gait of a jungle cat.

Koepka’s gait is incessantly tricky to pin. He walks like he believes a real jock must stroll — with swagger and athleticism. But it runs deeper than that. He does not specifically strut, and he is by no means prancing.

No, Brooks Koepka walks like he is looking to spin the Earth a little with each and every step. It’s now not a specifically fast stride, however it’s planned. He walks as though he is aware of he is conscious you might be staring at him. He walks like a person who believes each and every step might be the one one you’ll be able to see and that reminiscence is what you’ll be able to take while you inform your pals about him.

He stated he thinks about it.

“I’ve got to start walking slower [in these situations] because my stride just wants to keep going,” Koepka stated. “Want to be the first one to the ball and hit it and just play the quickest round of golf ever.”

Plenty will inform their buddies and their children and possibly their grandkids about staring at Brooks Koepka stroll. From one hollow to any other. From one major to the following.

He broke a four-major tie with McIlroy on Sunday and now stands because the simple generational major champion. In doing so, he walked proper into historical past Sunday. When requested about pushing the best-ever five-major membership from 19 to twenty (the ones different 13 received their fifth prior to 1968), Koepka did not know who he joined. Fair sufficient. Five males within the team completed profitable prior to the Great Depression. Everyone else is going through one title on this global.

Jack Nicklaus: 18

Tiger Woods: 15

Walter Hagen: 11

Ben Hogan: 9

Gary Player: 9

Tom Watson: 8

Harry Vardon: 7

Bobby Jones: 7

Gene Sarazen: 7

Sam Snead: 7

Arnold Palmer: 7

Lee Trevino: 6

Nick Faldo: 6

Phil Mickelson: 6

James Braid: 5

Byron Nelson: 5

Peter Thomson: 5

Seve Ballesteros: 5

Brooks Koepka: 5

Brooks is now amongst them, the “Koepka” now not important. When you succeed in into this ether, you handiest want one title.

The extra majors you win, the less monikers you wish to have. And 5 majors is such a lot of. Perhaps it’ll be essentially the most of any person within the post-Tiger and Phil generation for any other dozen years or extra. Remember, over the prior 20,035 days, handiest six males had cracked the code prior to Brooks made it seven on Sunday.

How uncommon is that this explicit roughly historical past? As uncommon as the lads who make it.

“It’s crazy,” stated Koepka, who isn’t essentially a scholar of the sport however was once nonetheless crushed through the feat. “I try not to think of it right now. I mean, I do care about [history]. It’s just tough to really grasp the situation kind of while you’re still in it, I think.

“Probably when I’m retired and I will glance again with [wife] Jena and my son and roughly replicate on all that stuff, that will probably be actually particular. But at the moment, I’m looking to acquire as many of these items as I will. We’ll see the way it is going.”

Fourteen men have won six, 11 have won seven and only six have won eight. Brooks looks prepared to turn those dials, too.

Say what you want about the five-time champion — if the Rochester crowds are any indication, people definitely will — but there is no questioning this truth: Over the century and a half that major championship golf has been played, there have been few like him and even fewer better than him. And there will rarely be again.

Twenty men have won five or more majors over 150 years of golf. Twenty.

It’s so few. Five is so many.

Brooks is so great.

Brooks Koepka joins an elite group of players with five major championships. On CBS Sports HQ, Rick Gehman breaks it all down with Kyle Porter, Mark Immelman and Greg DuCharme. Follow & listen to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.