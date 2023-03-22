General Motors will retire sixth-generation Camaro

Comment

- Advertisement - General Motors says it will retire the Chevrolet Camaro subsequent 12 months, leaving an unsure long term for the vintage muscle automobile because the automaker continues a broader transition clear of gas-powered automobiles. The Camaro is amongst a cadre of vehicles, together with Dodge’s Challenger and Charger and Ford’s Mustang, recognized for robust, rumbling engines and muscular stylings. Chevy, which is owned via General Motors, bought its first Camaro in 1966 and offered the newest, sixth-generation fashions in 2016.

The final Camaros will roll off the road in January, Chevy said Wednesday, despite the fact that it teased the potential of a brand new model being offered later, with Scott Bell, vp of Global Chevrolet, including, “This is not the end of Camaro’s story.”

- Advertisement - Chevy spokesman Trevor Thompkins mentioned the corporate is “keeping the hope alive” for a brand new era however declined to mention whether or not any new releases could be gas-powered, hybrid or all-electric.

General Motors, like different legacy automakers, is phasing out gas-powered automobiles. It pledged to take action via 2035, an enterprise sponsored via a deliberate $35 billion funding and upgrades to production amenities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

The transition to electrical automobiles has left an unsure long term for longtime lovers of the corporate’s gas-powered vehicles. The muscle automobile, specifically, is understood for the signature roar of its engines. The engines, normally six- or eight-cylinder ones, have come to personify velocity and gear.

- Advertisement - Dodge, whose Challenger and Charger muscle vehicles are being phased out this 12 months, opted for an all-electric liberate with the Charger SRT, which repackages the engine’s roar into an all-electric layout.

Alton Freeman, curator of the Wellborn Musclecar Museum in Alexandria City, Ala., expects Chevy to practice Dodge’s lead and reprise its muscle automobile.

“I think they’ll take that Camaro and make it into an electric vehicle, that’s what everything is going to,” mentioned Freeman, who sees it as a tactic to pressure longtime muscle-car fanatics to shop for an electrical automobile.

But the enjoy isn’t the similar, he mentioned.