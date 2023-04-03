Gas prices jump more than 10 cents in the last week, likely headed higher

TAMPA, Fla. — As the temperatures upward thrust throughout the state, prices for a gallon of gas are following swimsuit, leaping 10 cents in the previous week.
According to AAA, the reasonable value of a gallon of normal unleaded in Florida averages $3.47. Every week in the past, the identical gallon of gas price $3.37 a gallon. But drivers must be at liberty as a result of even at nowadays’s prices, it is considerably much less than a 12 months in the past.
Last 12 months, fuel prices spiked to information in the months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the next struggle that continues to these days.
Locally, a gallon of normal unleaded prices $3.49 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro house. That used to be up 14 cents from the identical time last week, and it is 32 cents more than a month in the past.
As for what is inflicting the contemporary value hike, it is a aggregate of hotter climate getting more folks out of the area and an introduced oil output reduce from OPEC+. Combined, the build up in call for and fall in provide will proceed to power prices higher.
Gas prices will likely upward thrust additional as the switchover from iciness mix to summer season mix happens main as much as Memorial Day.
Still, fuel prices have a protracted approach to move to get into file territory. The best reasonable value of a gallon of gas in Florida used to be on June 13, 2022, at $4.89.