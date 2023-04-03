Gas prices jump more than 10 cents in the last week, likely headed higher

TAMPA, Fla. — As the temperatures upward thrust throughout the state, prices for a gallon of gas are following swimsuit, leaping 10 cents in the previous week.

According to AAA, the reasonable value of a gallon of normal unleaded in Florida averages $3.47. Every week in the past, the identical gallon of gas price $3.37 a gallon. But drivers must be at liberty as a result of even at nowadays’s prices, it is considerably much less than a 12 months in the past.

- Advertisement -

Last 12 months, fuel prices spiked to information in the months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the next struggle that continues to these days.

Locally, a gallon of normal unleaded prices $3.49 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro house. That used to be up 14 cents from the identical time last week, and it is 32 cents more than a month in the past.

As for what is inflicting the contemporary value hike, it is a aggregate of hotter climate getting more folks out of the area and an introduced oil output reduce from OPEC+. Combined, the build up in call for and fall in provide will proceed to power prices higher.

- Advertisement -

Gas prices will likely upward thrust additional as the switchover from iciness mix to summer season mix happens main as much as Memorial Day.

Still, fuel prices have a protracted approach to move to get into file territory. The best reasonable value of a gallon of gas in Florida used to be on June 13, 2022, at $4.89.