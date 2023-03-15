Gas prices in Texas have dropped by a third since record highs 9 months ago today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gas prices in Texas have dropped by a third since hitting record highs 9 months ago today.

On June 15, 2022, a gallon of standard unleaded fuel in Texas value a mean of $4.70.

As of Wednesday, the statewide moderate is now $3.07, a drop of $1.63, in step with AAA knowledge. That’s a lower of 34.7%.

Drivers in El Paso are paying probably the most on the pump, with a mean of $3.36 in line with gallon. Abilene has the most affordable fuel these days, at $2.95 a gallon. The Wichita Falls, Beaumont, Houston and San Angelo metro spaces additionally have averages beneath $3 a gallon.

The map beneath displays moderate prices in metro spaces throughout Texas. The darker the pink, the upper the associated fee.

There are a number of components that may provide an explanation for why some towns see upper fuel prices than others. AAA says particular person shops set their very own prices, so native provide and insist could cause prices to differ. Distribution prices additionally issue in, in addition to world crude oil provide.

Prices in Texas — and around the nation — surged closing 12 months in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Global provide and insist fluctuations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic additionally performed a position.

Since then, moderate prices in Texas have dropped any place from $1.37 to $1.74 relying at the metro. The map beneath displays how prices have modified since the record highs in June. The darker the blue, the extra value financial savings that metro has noticed.

Prices have reduced probably the most in the Sherman-Denison metro, north of Dallas. Prices there have dropped by $1.74 from a record top of $4.82 on June 16. Dallas, Fort Worth, Abilene, Houston, Galveston and Longview have all noticed decreases of $1.70 or extra since their respective peaks.

Austin-San Marcos drivers have noticed a drop of $1.60 since record highs, whilst prices in the San Antonio space are down $1.58.

Prices in Midland have reduced the least — down $1.37. Midland hit a top of $4.52 on June 11, 2022.

The statewide moderate of $3.07 way Texas these days has a number of the most cost-effective fuel in the country, tied with Arkansas. Prices are decrease in Missouri ($3.05), Oklahoma ($3.04) and Mississippi ($3.01).

Illinois has noticed the most important drop in prices of any state, down $1.92 since the record top there. Indiana is subsequent, with a lower of $1.80. Three different states and the District of Columbia have noticed declines of $1.75 or extra.

Average prices are above $4 a gallon in 4 states: Washington ($4.25), Nevada ($4.32), Hawaii ($4.85) and California ($4.90).