Garland ISD proposes $1.3B bond for security, technology upgrades

GARLAND, Texas — Garland ISD is an growing older district, greater than 100 years outdated and with plenty of its constructions constructed prior to WWII.

So, district leaders are asking electorate to approve a nearly $1.3 billion bond package — the most important in district historical past — to improve safety, technology and constructions.

“When communities invest in their school district, their communities thrive,” Superintendent Ricardo López mentioned on Inside Texas Politics. “And when communities thrive, cities just go through the roof. We see that across the DFW area.”

There are 3 propositions making up the bundle prior to electorate, and citizens from around the district helped make a choice the enhancements.

Proposition A is definitely the most important, $1.1 Billion, and makes a speciality of development and safety improvements — together with including ballistic movie on glass. This safety function has taken on new importance after surveillance photos printed the killer in a contemporary college bloodbath in Nashville entered the development after taking pictures thru glass doorways and strolling thru.

“What we want to do is buy time, keep our kids safe and put a film on there that makes that glass not shatter as easily. It gets responders there with enough time to be able to mitigate any threat that we have,” López instructed us.

Other safety enhancements come with new cameras, lighting fixtures and perimeter fencing round many uncovered playgrounds.

And López says oldsters also are enthusiastic about eliminating moveable study rooms.

“We have 47 elementary schools and those that have portables with students are now going to have wings which provides a nice, safe and secure environment for our kids,” he mentioned.

Part of the cash would even be used to consolidate 8 fundamental faculties into 4 greater campuses. Otherwise, it has grow to be an excessive amount of to stay the ones older campuses afloat.

“So, we’re looking at eight buildings to consolidate into four and create updated learning environments that are fiscally responsible, energy efficient and great places to learn for teaching and our students as well,” mentioned the Superintendent.

Proposition B would construct multi-program job facilities in any respect highschool campuses that might, for example, be utilized by a marching band all the way through unhealthy climate.

Proposition C comes to technology enhancements — together with new units for scholars and academics.

If all 3 propositions are handed, it’s estimated householders and companies would see a 6.6-cent build up to their assets tax fee. The district says that quantities to not up to $15 monthly for the typical house owner.