Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Adds Three New Menu Items

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is introducing three new menu items featuring elote.

“Elote has gained popularity over the years and we’re looking forward to sharing our take on the street food staple with our Fuzzy’s fans,” said Laura Purser, vice president of marketing at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is introducing three new menu items — Chicken Elote Double Stack Taco, Chicken Elote Bowl and Elote Side.

The fast-casual restaurant offers a laid-back atmosphere. Its Mexican street food style menu promises a blend of creamy and spice in every bite.

“We’re excited to offer multiple ways for guests to enjoy this flavor whether it be as a taco or a bowl, or a side to one of our existing Baja-style dishes,”said Purser.

The Chicken Elote Double Stack Taco features the new elote, made with Fuzzy’s famous queso and jalapeños, in addition to cilantro-lime rice and grilled fajita chicken, topped with feta, cilantro, and Tajin chile-lime seasoning served in a warm flour tortilla with sour cream and Fuzzy Dust, wrapped around a crispy taco shell.

The Chicken Elote Bowl features elote, cilantro-lime rice, and grilled fajita chicken topped with crispy tortilla strips, feta, sour cream and Tajin.

The Elote Side comes with a six-ounce portion of elote made with corn, Fuzzy’s queso, jalapeños, and Fuzzy Dust, topped with feta and a sprinkling of Fuzzy Dust.

The new menu items will be available for a limited time from May 10 to June 18.

All items at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop are available for dine-in, takeout and delivery. Customers can also skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering by placing orders through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was founded in Fort Worth in 2003. Today, there are 139 franchise and corporate-owned locations in 18 states. For more information, click here.

