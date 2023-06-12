Future drug possession bill proposals in Seattle would emphasize treatment | Washington

(The Center Square) – With Washington state’s permanent Blake fix slated to start on July 1, Seattle city officials are scrambling to pass legislation that adopts the state’s new law that the city can agree upon.

Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis is expected to propose a new bill that would align with the Blake fix, but emphasize a treatment-first approach. Council Bill 120586 did not make it out of the city council last week, with Lewis swinging his vote to a rejection of the legislation.

The bill that would have allowed the Seattle City Attorney to charge decisions for possession and use of drugs for the first time in the city’s history.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has held responsibility in prosecuting drug charges in Seattle, however since Washington state’s temporary Blake fix took effect in late July, 2021, the prosecuting attorney’s office has only charged two cases of simple drug possession throughout the county. Both of those cases were associated with felonies, as previously reported by The Center Square.

Lewis voted to reject the bill due to a lack of emphasis on a treatment-first approach.

“With the ending of community court, without any insight into the implementation of this law, and with no guarantees that the legislature’s intent for diversion and treatment would be prioritized, I cannot support this approach,” Lewis said in a statement following the failure of Council Bill 120586.

Lewis added he would propose legislation that adopts the permanent Blake fix once he knows “that we have answered the key question of what happens to people if they are charged under its powers.”

The city councilmember is set to work with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and other city officials to develop a successor therapeutic court to community court, as well as develop and fully-fund treatment-based pre-file diversion.