Furious V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen says revamped series is worse than ever

Shane van Gisbergen has mentioned the Supercars series is ‘worse than ever’ after revealing he has best dedicated to Red Bull Ampol till the top of 2024.

The two-time protecting champion’s quick long run within the traveling automotive scene perceived to were put to leisure remaining week when a ‘multi-year’ contract extension used to be introduced by way of Triple Eight.

But in an interview with Fox Sports that aired on Sunday, van Gisbergen mentioned he used to be taking a look ahead to ‘no less than another yr right here, which is cool’.

The 33-year-old used to be requested to elucidate whether or not the deal used to be just a one-year extension and he sheepishly showed that used to be proper.

It is understood Van Gisbergen has choices to increase past 2024, however is unfastened to pursue different alternatives after subsequent season.

It is understood Van Gisbergen has choices to increase past 2024, however is unfastened to pursue different alternatives after subsequent season – and it sort of feels he is very prepared to take a look at one thing new

Van Gisbergen took a number of swipes at Supercars all over the interview, pronouncing renewing his contract past this season had extra to do along with his love for the Triple Eight group than the series itself.

The New Zealander indicated he used to be prepared to pursue extra rally and Speedway racing, whilst additionally considering a long run within the United States.

‘It’s bizarre for the reason that series is worse than ever, all of the background stuff, it is in point of fact dangerous,’ he instructed Fox Sports.

‘But the group is superior. I cherished the problem this yr of the automobile.

‘The automotive is tough, however as a driving force you must assume, it is the identical for everybody … as a driving force you’re feeling like you could have much less affect.’

Van Gisbergen has constantly raised issues concerning the Gen3 vehicles when discussing his long run, with Red Bull transitioning from racing Commodores to Chevrolet Camaros after the dying of Holden.

A proud Kiwi, van Gisbergen mentioned he used to be dissatisfied Supercars wasn’t returning to New Zealand this yr after the closure of Pukekohe Raceway.

‘Going in another country to Singapore and Middle East, what is the level?’ van Gisbergen mentioned.

‘We have new vehicles which might be superior and we must be going to puts like Winton and QR (Queensland Raceway); take it to the folks and lead them to fall in love with the game once more.’