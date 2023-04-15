Funeral held for Dallas activist Kirk Myers-Hill

Myers-Hill helped open clinics in South Dallas and labored to ensure prone citizens had get right of entry to to HIV checking out.

DALLAS — The sanctuary of Cathedral of Hope Church in Dallas was once full of other people and the spirit of birthday celebration on Friday, as loads amassed to keep in mind the lifetime of neighborhood chief Kirk Myers-Hill.

"Kirk noticed one thing in me that I didn't see in myself," a chum shared right through the carrier.

Myers-Hill was once Founder and CEO of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. The nonprofit supplies various sources for the LGBTQ+ neighborhood and different neighbors in underserved communities throughout Southern Dallas.

“He asked me some time ago that, Tamara, when I pass away, you stand before everybody and tell them I was a good man,” Tamara Stephney of Abounding Prosperity shared with the gang as she cried.

Myers-Hill was once an established public servant and recommend. Through his paintings, he helped open clinics in South Dallas, labored to ensure prone citizens had get right of entry to to HIV checking out, vaccines right through the pandemic and various improve and social products and services.

“Kirk lead by example and showed our young, vulnerable minds that you could do anything that you put your mind to,” any other buddy shared.

Myers-Hill additionally spearheaded the trouble to color the All Black Lives Matter crosswalks in South Dallas.

"He prepared us for this moment. He gave us the strength to be able to carry on without him, because he made all of us stronger," Naomi Green shared with the ones attending the funeral carrier.

It was once his circle of relatives, friendships and relationships that those that knew Myers-Hill mentioned mattered maximum. It’s what they mentioned they’ll take into account.

“Kirk was a person who gave everything to make sure that you were loved, and no matter what, you owned your power,” Rep. Venton Jones mentioned.

The loss hurts. However, the ones with reference to Kirk Myers-Hill mentioned they’ll proceed his paintings and his legacy of serving to others.