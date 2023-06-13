Frozen fruit sold at Costco recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination

Wawona Frozen Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on huge luggage of frozen fruit that have been sold at Costco Wholesale shops in 5 states.

The recall comprises year-old, 4-pound programs of Wawona Frozen Foods Organic DayBreak Blend that have been allotted from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022.

“The DayBreak Blend includes organic frozen strawberries grown in Mexico which may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A,” a recall understand posted at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website online said.

The impacted merchandise have been despatched to Costco places throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington.

Wawona Frozen Foods stated the recall used to be issued “out of an abundance of caution” and that there were no reported diseases as of time of newsletter.

“While the Organic DayBreak Blend was distributed to Costco stores last year, they have ‘Use By’ dates of 09/23/2023, 09/29/2023, 09/30/2023 and 10/18/2023 therefore consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled blend, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund,” the recall understand said.

The merchandise are not to be had in retailer for acquire and any Organic DayBreak Blend merchandise these days on cabinets with other lot codes or acquire dates don’t seem to be matter to this recall.

“Wawona Frozen Foods is fully cooperating with federal health officials as well as Costco to ensure consumers are alerted about the recalled Organic DayBreak Blend distributed by Wawona Frozen Foods last year,” the recall understand said.

Click here for complete product photographs and lot code information.

Hepatitis A is “a vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus,” in accordance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Hepatitis A is very contagious,” the CDC states. “It is spread when someone unknowingly ingests the virus — even in microscopic amounts — through close personal contact with an infected person or through eating contaminated food or drink.”

The hepatitis A virus can stay energetic in frozen meals.

According to the CDC, individuals who contract hepatitis A “may feel sick for a few weeks to several months but usually recover completely and do not have lasting liver damage.”

“In rare cases, hepatitis A can cause liver failure and even death; this is more common in older people and in people with other serious health issues, such as chronic liver disease,” the CDC states.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can come with fatigue, nausea, abdomen ache and yellowing of the surface referred to as jaundice, and will ultimate up to two months, in accordance to the company.

“The best way to prevent hepatitis A is to get vaccinated,” the CDC states.