From the archives: Songwriters Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann





From the archives of CBS News, we’ve the profile of a mythical lyricist, Cynthia Weil, who, along her husband Barry Mann, shaped one among the maximum a hit songwriting groups at the Brill Building in New York. Cynthia Weil gave up the ghost on June 1, 2023, at the age of 82, leaving at the back of a path of hits written or co-written for artists comparable to Neil Diamond, Linda Ronstadt, and Lionel Richie.

In a “Sunday Morning” interview performed through correspondent Rita Braver and broadcast on February 8, 2015, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann reminisced about their love-hate courting with fellow songwriter Carole King – an intense competition that was once later was a success musical “Beautiful.” The duo additionally shared attention-grabbing insights about the advent in their undying classics, together with “On Broadway” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.”

