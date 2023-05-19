From disbelief to sadness, this is how netizens reacted on the matter

NowadaysSameer Wankhede used to be at the Mumbai High Court. He has been informed to make himself to be had for the CBI enquiry on May 222023. The company has alleged that the former NCB honcho demanded a bribe of Rs 25 crores to now not body Aryan Khan in the medicine bust. In factquite a couple of officials of the NCB are underneath the radar of the CBI. They have alleged that the way of life of Sameer Wankhede is now not proportional to his source of revenue. He submitted a report in the Mumbai High Court that had main points of Whatsapp chats allegedly between Shah Rukh Khan Sameer Wankhede.

Nowpeople who’re discussing it on social mediaespecially Reddit really feel that it is extremely not going that Shah Rukh Khan would have contacted him at once. They really feel he would now not do it because it is now not one thing his criminal crew would advise him to do. As we all knowShah Rukh Khan had employed the easiest criminal crew for his sonwhich integrated former further solicitor normal of IndiaMukul Rastogi Satish Maneshinde. The further crew additionally integrated Raiaan N Karanjawala from Delhi. People on Reddit really feel why would Shah Rukh Khan at once textual content him. Some felt that he will have to had been determined as a father.

- Advertisement -

Many really feel the messages glance too dramatic to pop out of the famous person. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan spent shut to 25 days at the Arthur Road Prison. Laterhe used to be given a blank chit. It turns out no ownership of gear used to be discovered on him. Politician Nawab Malik had additionally slammed the NCB as a corrupt group. Shah Rukh Khan has been protecting a distance from the media since then.

- Advertisement -



*******].





