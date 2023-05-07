From an ocean away, I’m cherishing every moment I have left with my parents

Many folks in finding ourselves dwelling a long way clear of our parents or kids, whether or not they’re a couple of states or an ocean away. For me, my long-distance courting with my parents began when I was once a young person, and we stayed in contact by way of landline, letters, and, later, video chat. Recently, I signed off a decision with my same old jaunty “I’ll talk to you again soon!” and out of the lingering silence rose an uneasy feeling. As the wrinkles on our faces sink deeper and the hair on our heads dim into silver, how for much longer can this connection final? Through this comedian, I sought after to specific our eager for togetherness after we are excluding our family members — a refined wave, which may also be as crushing as it’s quiet.