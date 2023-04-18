Frisco Mayor Denies Exclusive Deal On Real Estate Sales

According to The Dallas Morning News, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney’s critics say his unique wisdom of the Fields mission provides him a bonus that’s doubtlessly inflicting others to lose out on what might be masses of hundreds of bucks in commissions. The mayor rebuked those criticisms in a remark to Local Profile.

Mayor Cheney’s activity isn’t just town provider, he additionally leads an actual property brokerage that’s bought greater than $1 billion price of houses.

Some actual property brokers are claiming that Cheney has an unfair merit within the fresh Fields building because of his status as mayor and alleged exclusivity. But Mayor Cheney known as any allegations “not true.”

“I am not the listing agent for this development,” Mayor Cheney informed Local Profile. “We represented buyers on this project that contracted directly with builders, as did many other brokers. The developer sold their lots to builders who independently marketed their homesites as they chose.”

“This is nothing more than election season political mudslinging,” Mayor Cheney added.

In reaction, Fields developer Karahan subsidized Mayor Cheney’s remark towards the allegations.

“Fields is 2,500 acres development with mostly commercial-zoned land,” Karahan informed Local Profile. “We do not have and never had any listing broker not for any of our residential land nor for any of our commercial land. We do not sell any residential property to any individual and never sold. No group, no agent, no broker represents any of our land holdings.”

“It is so unfortunate that some folks for whatever reason creating fictional rumors,” Karahan mentioned. “There is not any unique information of any kind nor any unique illustration.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Mayor Cheney fueled conjecture about his involvement in Fields. In a video posted on Oct. 16, 2022, at the Cheney Group’s YouTube channel, Mayor Cheney mentioned that his corporate had spent masses of hours with the developers.

Frisco’s code of habits says so long as elected leaders abstain all through vote casting and decision-making processes wherein they’ve a non-public pastime and correctly divulge conflicts, they’re unfastened to do trade within the town.

The Fields building covers about 2,500 acres of land. The land contains more than a few facilities akin to golfing classes, sumptuous flats price tens of millions, buying groceries facilities and likewise the approaching Universal theme park. The distinguished builders, Fehmi Karahan, the mastermind in the back of Legacy West, and Dallas-based Hunt Realty lead the mission.

The Preserve is essentially the most noteworthy residential space inside Fields, occupying about 270 acres, between the PGA’s golfing classes and Legacy Drive. It is predicted that this group will show one of the most costly properties in North Texas, with the development of houses costing upward of $15 million.

Mayor Cheney approximated that his corporate has pledged quite a bit to round 30 shoppers within the first section of The Preserve. The further 95 acres will host roughly 150 extra properties that experience but to be bought.

