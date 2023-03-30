Frisco ISD Staff Trained To Administer Overdose Antidote

In the wake of larger overdoses in North Texas, the Food and Drug Administration licensed an over-the-counter opioid antidote on March 29, 2023. Frisco ISD is already ready for overdose scenarios and is skilled to manage the remedy.

As in the past reported by means of Local Profile, previously 3 years drug overdoses went up 571% in Collin County on my own and Texas as an entire had a 30.6% building up in drug doses in 2020.

The fresh fentanyl-related deaths of 3 teenage Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD scholars and one Plano ISD pupil opened Collin County citizens’ eyes to how prevalent the problem is, particularly in North Texas.

But some districts in North Texas are ready. All nurses, sanatorium assistants and administrative workforce at FISD have been skilled on the usage of Narcan in any respect campuses prior to the start of the 2022-2023 college 12 months. School useful resource officials (SROs) also are skilled by means of the police division and feature carried Narcan for the previous 3 years. Naloxone is instantly to be had on all campuses in case of overdose incidents.

SROs in Plano, Murphy and Dallas even have get entry to to Narcan and are skilled to manage it right through a suspected overdose.

“The health and safety of all Plano ISD students and staff remain our highest priority,” Assistant Director of Communications Zoheb Hassanali instructed Local Profile. “We remain committed to providing resources and education when it comes to drug awareness and prevention.”

During the following Plano ISD college board assembly, trustees will imagine a coverage revision that may permit the district to have opioid antagonist medicine available to be used by means of registered nurses.

Narcan, the not too long ago licensed nasal spray, will quickly be extra in the stores for no longer most effective lecturers however folks and scholars as neatly. The spray will are available a package deal of 2, four-milligram doses. According to the FDA, the product can be utilized to opposite maximum opioid overdoses with a unmarried dose, and is secure for someone to make use of, together with kids and young children.

“Today’s approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it’s available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country,” stated FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price.”

It isn’t but recognized the place the spray shall be bought or how a lot it’s going to value.

Local Profile reached out to different districts in North Texas, however didn’t obtain responses previous to publishing.

