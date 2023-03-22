Friends of murdered Florida woman call for answers: ‘We want justice’

- Advertisement -

Support is rising for new protection measures in a space of Palm Bay, Florida referred to as “The Compound,” the place a woman used to be just lately discovered murdered.

Nancy Howery used to be first reported lacking remaining month and used to be later found out burned and buried in The Compound, a big, undeveloped tract of land. Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Daniel Stearns, used to be named as a suspect within the homicide and is now at the back of bars. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office stated Stearns admitted to the killing and looking to break the frame.

Howery’s pals are mourning her dying and looking to come to grips with their loss. Ana Hensiek is one of the ones pals. She stated she spoke with Howery each day and the remaining time she communicated along with her used to be on Valentine’s Day, when she stated she had a date.

Howery has different pals who’re scattered all over the place the rustic now, however they at all times make it some extent to stick involved with every different. Since Howery’s dying, her pals started a public Facebook group to memorialize her lifestyles and spot if some other ladies come ahead who knew or dated the suspect up to now.

The murdered mom of two used to be at all times there for others, her pals stated. “She transmitted wonderful, good energy,” exclaimed Yascara Tom, every other good friend of Howery’s. “She was a wonderful person.”

Over the years, Palm Bay town leaders have expressed considerations that The Compound has grow to be a hub for crime. They at the moment are having a look for new answers.

“There’s no way we can police the current developed city of Palm Bay and the undeveloped area of the compound at the same time,” stated Palm Bay Councilman Kenny Johnson. “It’s a large task, so that’s why we’re looking to see what we can do.”

One answer Johnson has is bringing in builders to shop for portions of the land with the top objective to crack down on crime popping out of the compound so extra lives aren’t misplaced.

“That’s all we want. We want justice for Nancy,” Hensiek concluded.

Stearns is being hung on no bond. On March 30, there will likely be a public assembly at Palm Bay City Hall at 6 p.m. to speak about protection answers for the world and what the neighborhood thinks must occur.