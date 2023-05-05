Friends, family members of man who was fatally shot want suspect charged with hate crime

KAUFMAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The family of Aaron Martinez, a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed simply 3 days in the past, is asking for the man charged with his homicide, Trevor McEwan, to be charged with a hate crime as smartly. McEwan is lately being hung on a $2 million bond on the Kaufman County Detention Center whilst a protest and vigil was held outdoor Thursday evening.

The family members of Martinez are coming in combination for one reason why – they consider his loss of life will have been avoided. “We need justice for my husband, their father, their son,” stated Priscilla Martinez, Aaron’s spouse. “When he was here, he spoke out and no one did anything to protect him.”

Martinez’s family says that after he moved to Forney two and a part years in the past to open a horse coaching ranch with his family, his neighbor, McEwan, made it transparent that Hispanics weren’t welcome. “He started to follow us…[saying] ‘We don’t want you Spanish people in the area,'” stated Salvador Martinez, Aaron’s father. They say through the years, McEwan’s habits escalated and the Martinezes filed proceedings. “When we were working on the ranch, he always was driving the truck with a big gun in the window…pointing to us,” Salvador Martinez stated.

On Monday, Martinez’s sister says their lives modified without end. “Never would I have thought that we would be experiencing this,” stated Elisandra Martinez, Aaron’s sister. “In a way, I just didn’t believe there was so much evil. I could not.” The police had been referred to as to the 9800 block of Neal Road the place they discovered Martinez in a truck with deadly gunshot wounds.

They witnessed McEwan using clear of the scene however had been ready to apprehend him after a temporary standoff. Arrest paperwork disclose that McEwan later admitted to the crime. “He just cold heartedly murdered my brother from the back when he was just going home for lunch,” Elisandra Martinez stated. “He did not deserve this. He wasn’t looking for any trouble. He was just going home.”

Protestors are hard that McEwan be charged with a hate crime. CBS News Texas spoke with the sheriff’s administrative center concerning the chance of this kind of price, they usually showed that they’re lately investigating.