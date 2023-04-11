French building collapse death toll rises to 6; 2 missing

A French prosecutor says investigators are treating the deaths of no less than six individuals who had been killed when a building collapsed within the town of Marseille as a conceivable “involuntary homicide” case

Prosecutor Dominique Laurens stated an investigation used to be opened on that foundation after the primary frame used to be discovered within the building, which collapsed in a fiery explosion early Sunday.

Four of the six sufferers were officially recognized, Laurens stated: a 74-year-old couple and two ladies, ages 88 and 65, who had been neighbors.

Rescuers proceeding looking out Tuesday for 2 individuals who remained unaccounted for following the emergency in France’s second-largest town.

Investigators “are actually operating at the speculation of a fuel explosion” as the cause of the building’s collapse, Laurens said during a Tuesday news conference. A gas meter was found in the rubble that may help determine whether there was atypical consumption in the 24 hours prior to the explosion.

In 2018, two structures within the middle of Marseille collapsed, killing 8 other people. Those structures had been poorly maintained, which used to be no longer the case with the one who collapsed Sunday, the internal minister stated.