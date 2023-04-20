‘Freedom Caucus’ Republicans say Democrats’ polices limit opportunity | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Republican state lawmakers continued their criticism of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and his Wednesday speech to the Illinois General Assembly.

After defeating former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in a close runoff election, Johnson, the former Cook County commissioner, is now set to become Chicago’s 57th mayor.

- Advertisement -

Johnson was in Springfield this week and laid out his plan during a speech before the Illinois General Assembly. Johnson discussed making Illinois a united state, among other policies.

The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of various statehouse Republicans, offered their thoughts after Johnson’s speech.

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, said what the General Assembly got was lip service from the mayor-elect.

- Advertisement -

“What we saw today in the people’s House was not serious dialogue,” Wilhour said. “It was pure political theatre, fantasy land, dangerously naive, a complete disassociation from the reality that we live here in the state of Illinois, and they live in the city of Chicago.”

State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, said he understands the importance of having a strong Chicago but does not feel that Johnson can deliver that to Illinois.

“We all want Chicago to succeed. Unfortunately, what we heard today does not inspire confidence that Chicago is going in the right direction,” Halbrook said. “The mayor-elect has an opportunity to lead on issues like crime and taxes, but he has shown an unwillingness to embrace the policies that are needed.”

- Advertisement -

Some have questioned Johnson’s commitment to public safety after being tied to the defund the police movement. Also, this past weekend, a gathering of teenagers in the city led to two people being shot and many others injured, which Johnson said happened due to youth lacking opportunity.

“Look, demonizing children is wrong, we have to keep them safe as well,” Johnson said during a news conference. “Have you ever taught middle school? I have. Have you ever raised young people? Do you understand the risk that young people take just because they are young?”

Wilhour said the violence stems from Democratic policies and not from kids being young in age.

“Who’s robbing these people of opportunities? Start asking that to these people when they come in and whine and complain about our communities are being starved,” Wilhour said. “They are being starved because they’ve perpetuated public policy that has literally starved their own people.”

State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, also criticized Johnson for his comments around last weekend’s incidents.

“People like Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson … are tying the police’s hands behind their back and then pretending what happened Saturday night is no big deal, nothing to see here,” Rose said. “You know what, the whole world saw it, the whole world saw it. It wasn’t exactly a welcome to Chicago postcard.”

State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, urged residents in Chicago to leave the city or risk the violence.

“Leave the woke Dumpster fire behind you, move to the rural parts of the state and let’s build a red wall,” Niemerg said.

Johnson will replace current Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in May.