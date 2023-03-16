Fredrick Miles: Man found dead in Dallas, Texas apartment







DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a person’s taking pictures loss of life within an apartment, and they are calling on any individual with information to return ahead.

According to officials, Fredrick Miles’ circle of relatives member had no longer heard from him since closing Friday. The following Tuesday afternoon, police found the 51-year-old dead in an apartment.

- Advertisement - Anyone with information about Miles’ loss of life is inspired to touch Detective Brewster Billings by way of calling 214-671-3083 or emailing [email protected] If you succeed in out, point out case quantity 043678-2023.

Crime Stoppers pays as much as $5,000 for information referred to as into Crime Stoppers that results in the arrest and indictment for this criminal offense and different criminal offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, seven days per week.





