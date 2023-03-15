Freddie Freeman injury: Dodgers star is unlikely to play WBC game vs. Mexico after suffering hamstring injury

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Canada’s World Baseball Classic game on Tuesday towards Colombia with a “slight” hamstring factor, in accordance to the printed. He used to be proven on replay operating at a conservative tempo after hitting a pop-up to finish the highest of the 3rd inning. Freeman used to be changed by means of Denzel Clarke to start the ground of the fourth.

Here’s a have a look at Freeman’s gait following his pop-up:

- Advertisement -

Freeman, 33 years previous, has been remarkably sturdy all through his big-league profession. He’s gave the impression in a minimum of 158 video games in every of the remaining 4 complete seasons, and he performed in all 60 of his alternatives all through the pandemic-shortened 2020 marketing campaign. Last season, his first with the Dodgers, noticed him bat .325/.407/.511 (152 OPS+) with 21 house runs in 159 contests.

Manager Ernie Whitt advised journalists, including Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser, that Freeman is unlikely to seem in Canada’s lineup after they tackle Mexico on Wednesday.

“He had tightness in his hammy. Of course for precautionary reasons we took him out of the game right away. He felt something on one of his swings in his second at-bat,” Whitt stated, in step with Glaser. “I don’t foresee Freddie being in (the lineup) for tomorrow. We’re waiting from the doctors to see what they say and also the Dodgers. Again, that’s the most important thing is his health.”

- Advertisement -

Freeman’s injury may just turn out to be a essential one for Canada, which entered Monday 1-1 in Pool C play. Canada has a date with Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, however Mexico will first play Great Britain on Tuesday night time. Provided the Americans move on to beat Colombia on Wednesday night time, that might retroactively flip Canada-Mexico into an removal game.

Canada has but to advance past pool play within the WBC regardless of showing in each match to date.