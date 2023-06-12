Fred VanVleet declines Raptors’ player option, becomes one of the top players in NBA free agency, per report

Fred VanVleet is predicted to say no his $22.8 million player choice from the Toronto Raptors and transform an unrestricted free agent this summer season, per Adrian Wojnarowski. This is not a stunning building, as VanVleet is about to make more cash with a brand new contract, however there will probably be masses of suitors in signing him clear of Toronto when free company begins on June 30.

The Raptors may well be in the combine to re-sign VanVleet, however this is all depending on what trail Toronto makes a decision to move down in the offseason. After lacking the playoffs and not too long ago firing head trainer Nick Nurse (and hiring Darko Rajakovic), the Raptors are at a crossroads with their long run.

They may just proceed with their nucleus of VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and others in hopes of retooling the roster and take a look at to make the playoffs subsequent season, or they may hit the reset button, commerce away players and begin to construct round 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. If the Raptors make a decision to do the latter, they may glance to do a sign-and-trade with VanVleet in and energy to get belongings again and no longer lose him for not anything.

VanVleet is the first notable player to say no a player choice this summer season in order to check free company, and he might not be the final. CBS Sports’ James Herbert laid out different players who may just in a similar way flip down player choices and transform free brokers right here.