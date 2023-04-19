Fox settlement a ‘big step forward in democracy,’ Dominion CEO says

The settlement settlement between Fox and Dominion Voting Systems amounted to a caution shot for different media firms that can unfold falsehoods, CEO of Dominion Voting Systems John Poulos mentioned on Wednesday.

“I think that it’s a big step forward in democracy if our system can send a signal that if media companies lie — whoever they are or whatever channel they’re on — and they do so knowingly, they will be prepared to pay a very high price,” Poulos informed George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Poulos’ statements got here a day after his corporate reached a settlement settlement in its high-profile defamation go well with in opposition to Fox.

Fox agreed to a $787.5 million settlement in the go well with, which had sought $1.6 billion in damages. The go well with had accused Fox News of recklessly airing false election claims and conspiracy theories in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

“For us, it was never really about Fox, per se, it was about the media telling the truth,” Poulos mentioned on “GMA.”

Speaking outdoor the court docket on Tuesday after the settlement was once introduced, Poulos mentioned that Fox had “admitted to telling lies about Dominion,” even if it wasn’t right away transparent whether or not Fox officers had agreed in the settlement to make such an admission.

“Truth matters. Lies have consequences,” Justin Nelson, an legal professional for Dominion Voting Systems, mentioned as he introduced main points of the corporate’s settlement with Fox News all through a press convention following the courtroom’s adjournment.

“At the end of the day, the court system is really about accountability. We feel we got it,” Poulos mentioned on “GMA” on Wednesday.

Fox News mentioned in a commentary after the settlement was once announed that it was once “pleased” to have achieve the settlement.

“We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” the commentary mentioned. “This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky, John Santucci, Olivia Rubin and Lucien Bruggeman contributed to this file.