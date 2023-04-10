Fox News Settles Defamation Case With Venezuelan Businessman

Fox News and one in every of its former hosts, Lou Dobbs, have settled a defamation swimsuit with a Venezuelan businessman whom the community connected to voting-system fraud within the 2020 election.

In a letter filed on Saturday to a federal pass judgement on within the Southern District of New York, the events mentioned they’d reached a confidential agreement, even supposing they didn’t reveal the phrases.

“This matter has been resolved amicably by both sides,” a spokesperson for Fox News mentioned in an e mail. “We have no further comment.”

The agreement comes days ahead of jury variety this week in a big case that Fox News is protecting. That case, a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit introduced by way of Dominion Voting Systems, says that Fox News lied about voter fraud within the 2020 election, and that Fox hosts and visitors time and again made false claims about Dominion machines and their intended function in a plot to thieve the election from President Donald J. Trump in 2020.