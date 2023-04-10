Fox News Settles Defamation Case With Venezuelan Businessman

Fox News and one in every of its former hosts, Lou Dobbs, have settled a defamation swimsuit with a Venezuelan businessman whom the community connected to voting-system fraud within the 2020 election.
In a letter filed on Saturday to a federal pass judgement on within the Southern District of New York, the events mentioned they’d reached a confidential agreement, even supposing they didn’t reveal the phrases.
“This matter has been resolved amicably by both sides,” a spokesperson for Fox News mentioned in an e mail. “We have no further comment.”
The agreement comes days ahead of jury variety this week in a big case that Fox News is protecting. That case, a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit introduced by way of Dominion Voting Systems, says that Fox News lied about voter fraud within the 2020 election, and that Fox hosts and visitors time and again made false claims about Dominion machines and their intended function in a plot to thieve the election from President Donald J. Trump in 2020.
In that trial, which is predicted to start on April 17, a jury will weigh whether or not Fox unfold false claims about Dominion whilst realizing that the claims have been unfaithful, and it’s going to resolve any damages.
“Dominion’s lawsuit is a political crusade in search of a financial windfall,” the Fox spokesperson mentioned.
In the case of the Venezuelan businessman, Majed Khalil, Mr. Dobbs and Sidney Powell, a normal visitor on Fox News, mentioned on-air and in similar Twitter posts that Dominion used to be the usage of device to turn votes from President Trump to Joseph R. Biden Jr., or so as to add votes for Mr. Biden.
One of the tweets falsely mentioned Mr. Khalil used to be “the effective ‘COO’ of the election project.” In an previous criticism, the plaintiffs mentioned neither Fox News nor Mr. Dobbs had reached out to Mr. Khalil for remark.
Fox Business canceled Mr. Dobbs’s weekday display in February 2021.