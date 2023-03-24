Fourth Highway Shooting in Months in South Florida Signals Concerning Trend That Appears to Be on the Rise – NBC 6 South Florida





(*6*)

It’s came about once more: a capturing on the freeway that left one guy severely harm.

This time, the scene of the crime was once the front ramp to the Palmetto southbound close to Northwest thirty sixth Street.

Images confirmed a white BMW SUV riddled with bullets as Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crime that led to a big backup on the freeway.

Retired Miami-Dade police main and legal professional Ignacio Alvarez mentioned there are two logical causes that might spark this violence.

“It could be some type of retaliation, or it could be just simple road rage,” Alvarez mentioned

Earlier this month, NBC 6 coated two freeway shootings in Broward County on I-95. In certainly one of the shootings, a person suffered life-threatening accidents.

And again in November 2022, Broward County was once as soon as once more the scene of what deputies referred to as a highway rage incident that left a preschool instructor useless.

Alvarez mentioned he does not imagine the shootings do not represent a development since they were not accomplished via the identical particular person or crew.

While those crimes don’t seem to be attached, the similarities are a part of a regarding pattern. And it’s no longer simply taking place in Florida — California and Illinois have observed a surge in parkway shootings in contemporary years.

The state of Illinois even created a dashboard mapping each and every freeway capturing since 2019.

Florida does no longer observe such shootings.

According to Alvarez, highways simply occur to be the place those shootings spread.

“Arbitrary and random, it’s wherever they have the best opportunity to commit the crime,” Alvarez mentioned.

It’s unclear what’s at the back of the uptick, however the nonprofit Everytown For Gun Safety has one concept – pandemic-related tension coupled with an building up in gun gross sales in contemporary years.

“I think what can be done to curb (violence) is to close the cases, as simple as that,” Alvarez mentioned.

It will also be very tricky to resolve some of these instances. In the ultimate 4 instances to occur in South Florida, one best has ended in an arrest.