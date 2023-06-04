Four dead in Missouri after car crosses center line, strikes motorcyclists

AURORA, Mo. – Four other people misplaced their lives and 7 sustained severe accidents because of an twist of fate that took place on a Missouri freeway when a car crossing the central divide hit 5 bikes.

The incident took place on a two-lane freeway in Missouri Route 39 close to Aurora, south-western Missouri on a Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Toyota Corolla went around the freeway’s center line, putting the bikes and throwing the bikers off the automobiles. One of the bikes stuck hearth.

All 4 individuals that died have been from Aurora. The sufferers’ names have been James Olmsted, 59; Kameron Hale, 28; Linda Anderson, 61; and a 17-year-old lady whose title used to be no longer revealed. According to the patrol, Olmstead and Hale have been the motorbike drivers whilst Anderson and the woman have been the passengers.

The 51-year-old lady used to be riding the Toyota, and the patrol arrested her for suspected impairment, KYTV-TV studies. As of Sunday, no fees were filed.