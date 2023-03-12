Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

Four area station astronauts are back on Earth after a snappy SpaceX flight house

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four area station astronauts returned to Earth past due Saturday after a snappy SpaceX flight house.

Their tablet splashed down within the Gulf of Mexico simply off the Florida coast close to Tampa.

The U.S.-Russian-Japanese team spent 5 months on the International Space Station, arriving ultimate October. Besides dodging area junk, the astronauts needed to maintain a couple of leaking Russian pills docked to the orbiting outpost and the pressing supply of a substitute craft for the station’s different team contributors.

Led by means of NASA’s Nicole Mann, the primary Native American girl to fly in area, the astronauts looked at of the station early Saturday morning. Less than 19 hours later, their Dragon tablet used to be bobbing within the sea as they awaited pickup.

Earlier within the week, top wind and waves within the splashdown zones stored them on the station a couple of additional days. Their replacements arrived greater than per week in the past.

“That was one heck of a ride,” Mann radioed moments after splashdown. “We’re happy to be home.”

Mann, a member of Northern California’s Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, stated she couldn’t wait to really feel the wind on her face, scent contemporary grass and revel in some scrumptious Earth meals.

Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata craved sushi, whilst Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina yearned to drink sizzling tea “from real cup, not from plastic bag.”

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada’s to-do list included getting a rescue dog for his family. “Please don’t tell our two cats,” he joked before departing the space station.

Remaining behind at the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one from the United Arab Emirates.

Wakata, Japan’s spaceflight champion, now has logged more than 500 days in space over five missions dating back to NASA’s shuttle era.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives make stronger from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is simply liable for all content material.