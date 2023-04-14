Fort Worth Zoo: Silverback gorilla oldest in the world

The moderate lifespan of a gorilla is estimated at about 35 years of age in the wild, so Ramses is breaking the mould.
FORT WORTH, Texas — An overly particular birthday, and a significant milestone, was once simply celebrated at the Fort Worth Zoo!
Ramses, a silverback gorilla, grew to become 52 years outdated on Wednesday, April 12 – making him the oldest residing silverback in the world, the zoo mentioned.
Fort Worth Zoo credit the “exemplary, hands-on care he receives” from the primate workforce.
“We absolutely love him!” mentioned Fort Worth Zoo primate manager Linda.
Ramses has lived at the zoo since 1992 and is now in a behind-the-scenes habitat together with his spouse, Amani. The zoo mentioned it has changed their residing areas with their age and protection in thoughts.
Linda mentioned the workforce is in a position to stay a detailed eye on him all the way through the day and he’s very cooperative whilst getting his clinical checkups.
And since he’s now not on show off, Ramses doesn’t have a suite agenda. So, he enjoys taking it simple — if he pleases.
Happy birthday, Ramses!
