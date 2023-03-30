Fort Worth, Texas The Original Mexican Eats Cafe isn’t moving yet

The Original Mexican Eats Cafe, an established staple of Camp Bowie Boulevard, introduced they were given a three-month hire extension.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth establishment is staying put – for now.

The Original Mexican Eats Cafe, an established staple of Camp Bowie Boulevard, introduced they were given a three-month hire extension that "hopefully" will turn out to be everlasting.

“Well friends, we’ve been waiting for our Knight in shining armor, and He has ARRIVED!!” the eating place posted on Facebook on Wednesday. “We just secured a 3 month extension! Hopefully this will lead to a permanent stay! Nonetheless, we will stay here on Camp Bowie at least through the end of June!!”

The Original, which opened in 1926 and is Fort Worth’s oldest Tex-Mex eating place, introduced in February that it used to be having to transport from its longtime location on Camp Bowie.

Restaurant officers stated they misplaced their hire and could be remaining the site on March 31. The eating place deliberate to consolidate with its North Main location, The Original del Norte.

The Star-Telegram reported that a court decision voided the eating place’s Camp Bowie hire in 2021 and that the eating place may just no longer achieve an settlement with its landlord.

But it appears an settlement has been made, and The Original, the place President Franklin D. Roosevelt as soon as dined, is staying in its unique location, a minimum of quickly.

The Roosevelt tie is one in every of The Original's claims to popularity.

Elliot Roosevelt, the president’s son, lived within the Fort Worth space right through the Thirties and frequented The Original, bringing his father alongside on one instance.

In 1936, The Original added the “Roosevelt Special” to the menu in honor of the president’s favourite meal: A cheese enchilada with chili, one red meat taco and one bean chalupa.