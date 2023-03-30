Fort Worth, Texas shooting: 2-year-old girl injured on Aiken Lane







FORT WORTH, Texas — A 2-year-old girl was once shot at a house in south Fort Worth on Wednesday evening after she reportedly discovered a gun in an unsecured drawer, police mentioned.

The girl was once taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center with life-threatening accidents. An extra replace on her situation was once no longer to be had later Thursday morning.

Police mentioned the girl's mom reported that the kid would possibly have accessed a gun from an unsecured drawer in the house and discharged it, capturing herself within the chest.

Police, together with the Crimes Against Children’s Unit, have been nonetheless investigating the capturing Thursday morning. No one has been arrested within the case.

More information in regards to the capturing was once no longer right away to be had Thursday morning.

