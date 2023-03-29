Fort Worth, Texas construction worker killed in accident: Police







FORT WORTH, Texas — A construction worker was once killed in an obvious apparatus twist of fate in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, police mentioned.

Police officers mentioned it was once a “construction related accident” in which a worker were given entangled with a work of heavy apparatus. The worker, who has no longer been known, died on the scene.

Construction crews have been running on a mission along the Loop 820 roadway but it surely wasn't transparent what the mission was once.

Police and officers from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been responding to the incident.

More information in regards to the incident was once no longer but to be had Wednesday morning.







