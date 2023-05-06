Fort Worth shooting threat: Suspect arrested

Fort Worth police have reported the arrest of a suspect in connection to a video danger circulating on social media within the space.
The division become conscious about the video on Sunday, May 7, wherein a person threatened to shoot a couple of folks. Multiple departments then started investigating and acquired an arrest warrant for an individual of hobby, resulting in the arrest of the suspect.
As of Saturday, Fort Worth police have now not launched additional information in regards to the case as it’s nonetheless underneath investigation.