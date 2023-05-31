Fort Worth police searching for missing 84-year-old man









The Fort Worth police division has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Spencer Ray Cleveland who has been reported missing.

Cleveland was once remaining noticed within the 1900 block of Green Willow Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, with reference to the intersection of Crowley Road and West Everman Parkway, at round 4 p.m on Tuesday. - Advertisement -

He stands at 5 foot, 11 inches and weighs 194 kilos with grey hair and brown eyes. He was once remaining reported to be dressed in a grey blouse and grey pants.

Reports have it that Cleveland was once noticed using a tan Toyota Tundra with the Texas registration code GMN-2762 ahead of he went missing.