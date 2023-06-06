Fort Worth Police: Man sentenced in drug trafficking case

On June 2, 2023, Juan Carlos Perez, a 20-year-old guy from Fort Worth, used to be sentenced to ten years in federal jail for drug trafficking. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton introduced the sentence for Perez, who had pleaded accountable in February of that yr to conspiracy to own managed components in an effort to distribute them. U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Conner delivered the sentence.

According to courtroom paperwork, Perez confessed that he had conspired to deal methamphetamine, together with counterfeit drugs containing this substance. The papers additional published that regulation enforcement government discovered 8 weapons throughout a seek of his rental. These incorporated two AM-15s and two 9mm Glock pistols. It used to be found out that some of the pistols used to be reported stolen by way of a Tarrant County detention officer.

Upon inspecting Perez’s telephone, investigators found out more than one footage and movies of narcotics, firearms, and big quantities of U.S. forex.

Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas







The Dallas Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives and the Fort Worth Police Department led the investigation into Perez’s drug trafficking job. Prosecuting the case used to be Assistant U.S. Attorney Levi Thomas.