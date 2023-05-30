Fort Worth police: Boy shot and killed at The Arwen apartments

The Fort Worth police is these days investigating the tragic dying of a tender boy at an condominium complicated on Monday night. According to officers, the police have been referred to as to the Arwen Apartments, which is positioned close to Sycamore School and Crowley Road, in line with a taking pictures. Upon their arrival, they discovered a male juvenile who had sustained a deadly gunshot wound. The sufferer was once pronounced useless at the scene.
The FWPD showed that they’re investigating the incident as against the law. However, they did not liberate the title of the sufferer or any information concerning the suspect at this time. We will proceed to replace this tale as extra information turns into to be had.