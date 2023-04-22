Fort Worth officer terminated after multiple instances of lying

The Fort Worth Police Department has fired Officer Cody Atkinson after a number of incidents of untruthfulness that passed off between October 2022 and January 2023, in keeping with a press free up through the dept on Friday.

According to the discharge, Atkinson lied to the dept on 3 separate events, together with:

Oct. 28, 2022 : Fort Worth police mentioned Atkinson “was untruthful about his location after he was dispatched on a domestic disturbance call for service with another officer, and did not respond to the scene.”

: Fort Worth police mentioned any other officer discovered seized belongings in Atkinson’s patrol car and wondered him about it. According to FWPD, Atkinson informed the officer he seized the valuables the night time ahead of (Jan. 11) however forgot to take it to the valuables room; alternatively, the police file signifies Officer Atkinson took custody of the valuables on Jan. 5, 2023. FWPD mentioned Atkinson then transported the valuables to the valuables room and supplemented the file with a false observation that after dropping the valuables in his car, he therefore discovered and tagged the valuables the day after the seizure. Jan. 27, 2023: While on limited responsibility, Atkinson didn’t report back to paintings on time and informed his manager that he needed to cross to the municipal courtroom, in keeping with FWPD. The division mentioned they later came upon that he had no longer been contacted through the courtroom and he admitted to lying about his tardiness and used the courtroom tale as an excuse.

Atkinson's chain of command decided that he violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department insurance policies after reviewing the Internal Affairs investigation, to which Chief Noakes concurred and fired Atkinson.

At the time of the investigation, Atkinson were with the Fort Worth Police Department for 6 years and was once assigned to the Patrol Bureau, in keeping with FWPD.

“The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer,” the dept mentioned in a free up.