Fort Worth officer arrested for DWI while off-duty, officials say

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a police sergeant named Luke Stout used to be arrested for riding while intoxicated (DWI) while he used to be off-duty on Tuesday. This news used to be published on Thursday morning, and following the arrest, the dep.’s interior affairs unit introduced an administrative investigation. Stout has been put on limited obligation and stripped of all police powers right through this time, while the investigations are underway. The division has said that it is going to proceed to carry its workers responsible and take care of transparency with the neighborhood.