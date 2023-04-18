Tuesday, April 18, 2023
type here...
Texas

Fort Worth missing person: Search for Sheri Lynne Vickers

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Fort Worth missing person: Search for Sheri Lynne Vickers


FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is calling for the general public’s lend a hand in finding a 44-year-old lady who has been missing for just about a month.

FWPD stated Sheri Lynne Vickers, 44, used to be remaining noticed round 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, within the 2600 block of Cherry Lane.

- Advertisement -

The division is worried as a result of they consider Vickers “may be in danger,” the missing individuals flyer says.

FWPD stated Vickers has been entered into the Texas Crime Information Center/ National Crime Information Center.

Vickers is described as a white lady who stands at 5’3” and weighs about 175 kilos.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information regarding her location is requested to name the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.



tale via Source link

Previous article
Ben & Jerry’s supports Vermont workers’ unionization drive
Next article
T-Squared: Tribune wins Texas Managing Editors awards for its reporting

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks