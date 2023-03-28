Fort Worth middle school student arrested after gun confiscated







FORT WORTH, Texas — A gun used to be confiscated at a middle school in Fort Worth on Tuesday, and one student has been arrested, officers stated.

Fort Worth ISD officers stated the incident came about at William Monnig Middle School and that the campus used to be put on “secure status due to reports of a possible threat.”

According to the district, a security useful resource officer replied, which resulted in a gun being confiscated. It's unclear if the gun used to be loaded.

A student used to be additionally arrested, the district stated, however additional main points weren’t right away launched. There had been no accidents reported.

The district stated the campus used to be in a position to return to customary operations and common dismissal procedures. There shall be additional safety on the school on Wednesday morning, in step with the district.

