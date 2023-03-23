Fort Worth man who allegedly shot at police hospitalized after officers return fire

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — This afternoon, Fort Worth police equipped an replace about an officer-involved taking pictures that came about within the Wedgwood community closing week.

On Tuesday, March 14, simply after 7:30 p.m., a girl known as 911 from the 5600 block of Wedgworth Road. She instructed dispatchers that her husband, Robert Ramos, 64, were ingesting all day, threatened her, and used to be waving round a handgun.

- Advertisement -

The lady mentioned she instructed Ramos that she used to be going to name 911, and he mentioned to “go ahead, because there’s gonna be a battle.”

Police spoke back to the scene and encountered Ramos in a entrance backyard as he walked round with the handgun. One officer, who is qualified as a psychological well being officer, spoke to Ramos for over 20 mins, seeking to persuade him to position the gun down.

Ramos refused to position the gun down and at one level, moved in the back of a tree close to the driveway. He allegedly fired 3 photographs towards the officer who were talking with him.

- Advertisement -

The officer returned fire together with his rifle. Two officers who had taken positions alongside the north aspect of the home additionally fired their weapons at Ramos. He used to be hit and fell to the bottom. Officers started rendering first support prior to clinical body of workers arrived and took him to the clinic in solid situation.

Ramos continues to be within the clinic and stays in solid situation. He has been charged with irritated attack towards a public servant and shall be arrested when he’s discharged.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes mentioned that the dept’s Crisis Intervention Team used to be travelling to the site whilst officers spoke with Ramos however didn’t arrive prior to photographs have been fired. He mentioned that the crew’s restricted assets and prime call for imply that it’s not able to reply to each and every incident.

- Advertisement -

Nobody else used to be injured within the taking pictures and the officers in contact have since returned to paintings.