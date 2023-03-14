Fort Worth Herd job openings

The Herd is paying $20 an hour for full- and part-time drovers to reenact ancient farm animals drives throughout the Stockyards.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Calling all animal and historical past enthusiasts! A well-known North Texas farm animals herd has a job opening that may well be best possible for you.

Drovers are in command of recreating ancient farm animals drives throughout the Fort Worth Stockyards. Employees may also be in command of interacting with guests, working apparatus (tractors, trailers, and so on.), and taking care of the horses and farm animals.

Created in 1999, the Herd has the sector’s simplest twice-daily farm animals power and it is some of the largest cultural points of interest in Texas.

“This is an opportunity to represent the history and culture of the American Cowboy,” stated Kristin Jaworski, path boss for the Fort Worth Herd. “The Fort Worth Herd prides itself on being authentic and historically true while celebrating the city’s western heritage.”

Full- and part-time drovers shall be paid $16 to $20 an hour and shall be eligible for a three-month hiring bonus in keeping with efficiency. The Herd will supply coaching, garments, horses and tack.

While it isn’t necessary, the Herd prefers candidates with accountable revel in in horseback driving, farm animals dealing with, and public talking. They’re additionally in search of drovers that may discuss Spanish.

Editor’s Note: The following video was uploaded in March 2020.