Fort Worth Fire Department’s arson and bomb unit K-9 Buzz







The United States of America has 64 ATF canine, with two being situated in North Texas, in particular, the Lewisville Fire Department and the Fort Worth Fire Department. One of those canine in Fort Worth is Buzz. Buzz’s handler, Scott Allen, works with the Fort Worth Fire Department, in particular the arson and bomb unit. Buzz and Allen changed into a staff in 2019, considered one of simplest two ATF canine-handler groups in North Texas. The ATF stands for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. With a complete of 64 ATF canine around the nation, Buzz and his handler serve all of North Texas and even international when the decision comes.

Buzz, Allen and the Fort Worth Fire Department are webhosting a vital tournament this week the place all 64 ATF canine and their handlers get in combination for an annual tournament on the Bob Bolen Safety Complex. This accumulating is the ATF Accelerant Detection Canine Recertification for 2023. Allen is proud to host this 12 months and deliver the highlight at the paintings that he and Buzz have completed.

- Advertisement -

While off-duty, Buzz is an lovely, playful 5-year-old canine who carries a crammed plush of Woody from Toy Story. As quickly as Allen straps on his meals pouch, Buzz is able to paintings. All ATF canine are Labrador Retrievers, who specialise in sniffing out ignitable liquids. Buzz is extremely professional and can discover a drop of gasoline smaller than the scale of a dime in seconds. The pair serves Fort Worth and past, anywhere the activity takes them.