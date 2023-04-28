Fort Lee, a U.S. Army post named after the chief of the Confederate military all over the Civil War, used to be renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of two Black U.S. Army trailblazers all over a redesignation rite Thursday.

“I hope that this community will look with pride on the name Fort Gregg-Adams and that the name will instill pride in every soldier entering our mighty gates,” mentioned Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, one of the pioneers the Virginia post is renamed after, all over the rite.

Among his accomplishments in over 35 years of provider starting in 1946, Gregg used to be the primary Black quartermaster officer to upward thrust to the rank of brigadier common, in line with Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, commanding common of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and senior commander of Fort Lee. When Gregg used to be promoted to lieutenant common, he turned into the primary Black officer in the Army to succeed in a three-star rank.

The military post used to be additionally renamed in reputation of Lt. Col. Charity Adams, who paused her pursuit of a grasp’s stage in psychology to serve in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps all over World War II, the Army mentioned. At 25, she used to be selected to steer the only real unit of predominantly Black girls in the European Theater of Operations. Her unit delivered mail to and from hundreds of thousands of squaddies combating in Europe.

The army base had prior to now been named after Gen. Robert E. Lee, the commander of the Confederate forces.

During Gregg’s remarks, he famous how proud he used to be to percentage the honor with Adams.

“Her performance in getting the mail delivered in a very chaotic environment has made the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion a legend that gets bigger every day,” he mentioned.

Simerly described the 2 pioneers as “exceptional leaders.”

“They led with dignity, they looked the part, they maintained their composure and they led by example,” he mentioned. “In short, these two epitomize the professional qualities we seek in every leader who wears the uniform of the United States Army.”

Fort Gregg-Adams is one of a number of Army installations being redesignated in the undertaking of casting off shows commemorating the Confederacy, in line with the Army.