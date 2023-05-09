Fort Hood renamed to Fort Cavazos after Hispanic 4-star general

The U.S. Army base previously referred to as Fort Hood in central Texas was once formally modified to Fort Cavazos on Tuesday throughout a rite on the III Armored Corps Headquarters in honor of the primary Latino four-star general within the Army, Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos.

Cavazos retired from the Army after 33 years of provider in 1984, and died in 2017.

- Advertisement -

“General Cavazos was known around the Army as a battle proven warrior,” Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, Commanding General of III Armored Corps, mentioned on the rite. “A soldier’s soldier, as a master trainer, as a military innovator, as a mentor and as a humble servant leader.”

In this Nov. 14, 2017, record photograph, Texas Soldiers from the Military Funeral Honors Caisson Detachment get ready to drape the American flag over the casket bearing the stays of Gen.(Ret.) Richard H. Cavazos throughout Caisson Funeral Honors (Fallen Stars) for Cavazos on the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, in San Antonio, Texas. Sgt. Christopher Hernandez/345th Public Affairs Detachment - Advertisement -

“We are proud to be renaming Fort Hood as Fort Cavazos in recognition of an outstanding American hero, a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam wars and the first Hispanic to reach the rank of four-star general in our Army. General Cavazos’ combat proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his Soldiers and their families made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served, and beyond,” Bernabe mentioned. “We are ready and excited to be part of such a momentous part of history, while we honor a leader who we all admire.”

Bernabe defined how Cavazos led his corporate in Korea via a heavy barrage and attacks at the enemy place 3 times, as they destroyed necessary enemy apparatus and body of workers. Cavazos remained by myself at the enemy outpost to seek for lacking males whilst uncovered to heavy opposed fireplace. He positioned 5 males who were wounded within the motion and evacuated them one by one.

Richard E. Cavazos circa 1982 as commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command. - Advertisement - U.S. Army

After changing into a lieutenant colonel, Cavazos deployed to Vietnam in 1967 the place he led the first Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, in accordance to a remark from the Army. After his provider in Vietnam, he was once awarded a 2nd Distinguished Service Cross.

The rename of the Army set up is a part of a marketing campaign to trade the names of 9 U.S. Army installations, as advisable via the Naming Commission’s panel to erase symbols that remember the Confederate States of America, in accordance to a remark from the Army.

“Let his name and all that it represents inspire us all every single day to live up to his legacy,” Bernabe mentioned.