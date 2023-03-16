Fort Hood investigating death of soldier who complained of sexual harassment by superior

The Army is investigating the death of 21-year-old Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, a struggle engineer at Fort Hood, Texas, who had served with the department for the closing 15 months.

Basalduaruiz, who used to be discovered useless Monday, instructed her mom closing month she used to be being sexually burdened by a superior and her circle of relatives presented to select her up from the bottom, her circle of relatives instructed ABC News.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are actively investigating the information and instances surrounding Basalduaruiz’s death, Fort Hood instructed ABC News.

Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén used to be murdered on the similar base after reportedly being sexually burdened by every other soldier. The soldier killed himself whilst being pursued by police. A document launched just about a 12 months after her death showed that Guillén were sexually burdened by a superior.

An post-mortem can be carried out on Basalduaruiz’s frame Thursday, in line with her aunt, Itzi Ortega.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister,” mentioned Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”

Ana Basalduaruiz, 21, used to be discovered useless at Fort Hood, Texas, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Army officers are investigating the instances. Courtesy Alejandra Ruiz Zarco

Basalduaruiz’s circle of relatives used to be instructed they’re going to now not pay attention the rest till the investigation into her death is done.

According to the Department of Defense’s fiscal 12 months 2021 document on sexual attack and harassment within the army, 29% of girls and seven% of males skilled sexual harassment. The 29% for ladies is a rise from the closing document on fiscal 12 months 2018 — when 24% of girls mentioned they suffered sexual harassment. The building up used to be pushed by the reports of enlisted girls and the ones beneath the age of 25, in line with the document.

The front to Ft. Hood Military Base, April 3, 2014 in Fort Hood, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images, FILE

Basalduaruiz joined the army in 2020 however didn’t get started coaching till August 2022 as a result of of the pandemic, her aunt mentioned.

Guillén’s sister, Mayra Guillén, reacted to Basalduaruiz’s death on Twitter. Ortega mentioned Basalduaruiz’s circle of relatives used to be involved with the Guillén circle of relatives as smartly.

“I’m aware of the death of Ana Basaldua in Ft Hood, TX. May she Rest In Peace. She was only 21 years old … I will be speaking to the family soon, I find it very sensitive to speak on something I’m not fully aware off yet and this is also very triggering for me … I need to gather my thoughts and then I’ll be able to share them,” she mentioned in a Tweet.