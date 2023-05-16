Fort Bend-area ex-cop being tried for sex assault after traffic stops

Although the lady have been ingesting, the rookie officer, Hector Ruiz, didn’t apply correct protocol when he stopped her on Texas 6. He didn’t ask for her driving force’s license, car registration, evidence of insurance coverage, or ask her to take a box sobriety take a look at. Additionally, she didn’t right away forestall when he grew to become on his emergency lighting and sirens, making the late-night come across much more suspicious. Federal prosecutor Sharad Khandelwal described the ensuing occasions as a nightmare.