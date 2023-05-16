Fort Bend-area ex-cop being tried for sex assault after traffic stops

Although the lady have been ingesting, the rookie officer, Hector Ruiz, didn’t apply correct protocol when he stopped her on Texas 6. He didn’t ask for her driving force’s license, car registration, evidence of insurance coverage, or ask her to take a box sobriety take a look at. Additionally, she didn’t right away forestall when he grew to become on his emergency lighting and sirens, making the late-night come across much more suspicious. Federal prosecutor Sharad Khandelwal described the ensuing occasions as a nightmare.

The officer then compelled the driving force to apply him to a far flung development web page the place he proceeded to rape her. Khandelwal published this to jurors all over his opening observation in Houston federal court docket. The trial revolves round Ruiz’s alleged involvement in kidnapping and sexually assaulting two ladies all over traffic stops in August and November 2019. One of the sufferers used to be threatened with deportation if she didn’t comply. Ruiz had simplest been with the tiny Arcola division, which then had about part a dozen officials together with the manager, for kind of a 12 months when he used to be accused of those on-duty crimes in Fort Bend County.

Further investigation decided that Ruiz had tampered along with his patrol car’s sprint digicam and body-worn microphone to keep away from leaving a hint of the November traffic forestall. Unknowingly, the sprint digicam persevered to document, giving prosecutors get entry to to further proof. Khandelwal defined this on the trial, pronouncing, “The defendant didn’t account for the dash cam to have a backup.”

During the arrest, investigators found out that the driving force had gaps in her reminiscence however recalled ingesting tequila and tasty in a sex act with Ruiz, after which she blacked out. The driving force underwent a scientific examination, together with a rape equipment, after which reported Ruiz to the government. The division fired him right away after.

Ruiz has been and stays in federal custody. During his trial, Ruiz’s protection attorneys, Javier Martinez and Nicole DeBorde Hochglaube, argued that the lady had consented to the sex acts and exaggerated her worry all over the traffic forestall.

The trial’s opening statements had been next to hours of jury variety sooner than U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge. The pass judgement on puzzled the prospective jurors at period about any ties they may need to regulation enforcement, disqualifying a number of of them. Among those that had been disqualified, one girl confessed that her ex-husband, a regulation enforcement professional, had assaulted her, and every other stated her father labored as a lieutenant with the Houston Police Department.

Multiple jurors raised their fingers all over jury variety to turn they had been much more likely to imagine the phrase of an individual reporting sexual assault over the alleged assailant.

The trial continues.