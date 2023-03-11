Former Vikings player and head coach Bud Grant passes away at 95

The Minnesota Vikings introduced the previous head coach’s dying on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS — Hall of Fame and former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant died Saturday morning at 95 years outdated.
The group introduced the coach’s dying in a Twitter post as of late.
“We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95,” the group stated. “We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news.”
Grant hung out within the National Football League (NFL) as a player, coach and govt spanning just about 8 a long time.
Grant was once the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings for 18 seasons, main the franchise to all 4 in their Super Bowl appearances.
