Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85

Former Minnesota Vikings and Cal quarterback Joe Kapp has died at the age of 85

Joe Kapp, the cruel quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl and California to its final Rose Bowl, has died. He used to be 85.

Cal showed that Kapp died on Monday. He were affected by Alzheimer’s illness.

After a stellar collegiate occupation at Cal within the Nineteen Fifties that used to be capped via an look within the 1959 Rose Bowl, Kapp went directly to megastar in Canada sooner than making it to the NFL. He took over for Fran Tarkenton in Minnesota and led the Vikings to a Super Bowl look within the 1969 season sooner than shedding to Kansas City.

Kapp is the one quarterback to guide his crew to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and Super Bowl.

Kapp additionally later coached his alma mater for 5 seasons and used to be at the sideline for some of the memorable performs in class historical past when the Golden (*85*) returned a kickoff with 5 laterals to overcome rival Stanford at the ultimate play in 1982, scoring the TD with the Cardinal band at the box.

Kapp helped lead Cal to the Pacific Coast Conference identify in 1958 and a go back and forth to the Rose Bowl, the place the (*85*) misplaced to Iowa.

When he used to be employed to train at Cal sooner than the 1982 season, he vowed to not drink his favourite alcoholic beverage tequila till the (*85*) made every other look within the storied bowl sport. They by no means made it again in his lifetime.

Kapp spent his first 8 seasons within the CFL with Calgary and the BC Lions. He took the Stampeders to the playoffs in his 2d season and led the Lions to back-to-back Grey Cup appearances, successful all of it in his 2d take a look at in 1964.

“Along with helping put the Lions on the map after some lean early years, Joe also served as a trailblazer for quarterbacks making a name for themselves on both sides of the border,” the BC Lions stated in a commentary.

He then went to the NFL in 1967 as a part of an advanced industry between groups in numerous leagues and changed Tarkenton, who were traded via Minnesota to the New York Giants.

Kapp helped the Vikings make the playoffs sooner than shedding to Baltimore in 1968 after which threw 19 TD passes and led Minnesota to a 12-2 file the next 12 months when he completed 2d in MVP balloting.

He ran and threw a TD move towards Cleveland to guide Minnesota to a 27-7 victory within the 1969 NFL identify sport. The Vikings then misplaced the final Super Bowl sooner than the merger to Kansas City.

Kapp left as a loose agent the next season and performed in brief for the Patriots in 1970. He refused to signal with the crew after New England drafted Jim Plunkett first general in 1971 and not performed once more.

He filed an antitrust swimsuit towards the league that he sooner or later misplaced.

Kapp had a 20-34-1 file in 5 years as trainer at Cal from 1982-86.

