Former Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark is continuing to battle Parkinson’s disease in a positive way

Dave Clark is made up our minds to display that existence does no longer finish with analysis as he continues to battle Parkinson’s disease in a positive way.

It can be simple for Clark to be sour about issues after the sickness compelled him to retire from his dream process as a Sky Sports presenter, the place he fronted the broadcasters’ protection of darts and boxing for just about 20 years.

- Advertisement -

He can take note the precise time and date when his existence modified without end – 9.47am on January 26, 2011 – and it used to be simply a little while later that the diagnosing physician requested him in regards to the dimension of his loan and the way outdated his youngsters had been.

Unsurprisingly, Clark admits he used to be struck by way of a sense of doom, however used to be intent on doing issues another way.

Having observed his father slowly succumb to the continual neurological generative disease, he didn’t need to cover away and persisted presenting for a additional 10 years prior to in the end retiring right through the coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement - Former Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark is fighting Parkinson’s disease in a positive way

- Advertisement - The 56-year-old has stressed out that he is specializing in residing existence to the fullest

The 56-year-old, who has two sons of his personal, is now taking part in his compelled retirement, having hiked around the Serengeti, swam in Australia’s coral reef and – most significantly for him – observed Bruce Springsteen’s opening night time of his global excursion.

‘The Boss’ is Clark’s hero and it is becoming that ‘No Surrender’ is the music that helps to keep him going in the darkish moments.

But he does no longer permit himself to take into accounts the worst, as an alternative specializing in residing on a daily basis to its fullest.

‘Parkinson’s provides you with a sense of time. It’s a continual neurological generative disease, it isn’t going to finish smartly,’ he advised the PA news company forward of World Parkinson’s Day on April 11.

‘You admire on a daily basis. I believed I had to set an instance to my youngsters and to people with Parkinson’s as a result of it isn’t the tip at analysis.

Clark is proud when he displays on his tv profession, which spanned 22 years

‘I’ve met some superb other folks, I’ve accomplished some travelling I should not have accomplished and accomplished some good issues.

‘I’ve had nightmares when I’ve been sitting in a nook and been not able to transfer, however I actually do check out no longer to take into accounts the tip.

‘I will be able to transparent my thoughts and are living in the instant and simply take into accounts the next day to come. If I get up in the morning it is a just right day, simply revel in each break of day.

‘Positivity is a huge factor. If you’ll end up that existence is no longer completed whilst you get Parkinson’s then that is a superb present to other folks.

‘What took place to my dad used to be tragic. I don’t need to see other folks undergo that once more.’

Clark, who has to take drugs each 3 hours to regulate his signs, is hopeful that a remedy may also be discovered, however says it will come too past due for him.

‘Hopefully we will be able to to find a remedy,’ he mentioned. ‘But it robs your talent to communicate, stroll and smile and also you change into incontinent.

Clark has frolicked travelling and does no longer permit himself to take into accounts the worst

‘It’s beautiful critical, you find yourself no longer in a just right state. That’s the base line.

‘They all the time say 5 years’ time, but it surely has been 5 years for the ultimate 30. They will to find a remedy in the end but it surely may well be too past due for me.

‘Cancer charities get 10 instances the investment that neurological sicknesses do and most cancers survival charges have doubled in the ultimate 5 years while it is nonetheless the similar result for us – no longer a just right one.’

In the intervening time, he is made up our minds to assist others, elevating over £500,000 for Parkinson’s UK by way of doing a coast-to-coast backed stroll and co-hosting podcast ‘2 Parkies in a Pod’, the place he talks about his reviews of residing with the disease.

‘The podcast has been a large luck,’ he mentioned.

‘People pay attention world wide and it is a large assist. It’s odd other folks speaking about their situation which hasn’t took place prior to.’

Clark is proud when he displays on his TV profession.

He used to be the face of darts because it reworked from a pub recreation to probably the most common in the rustic.

Clark raised over £500,000 for Parkinson’s UK by way of doing a coast-to-coast backed stroll

With his northern roots, in-depth wisdom and down-to-earth presence, he used to be the easiest have compatibility as the game took off.

‘It used to be a strip membership at the A13 in the Circus Tavern, the place your ft used to stick to the carpet,’ he mentioned.

‘It used to be mainly a pub recreation and we made it like a birthday party you wish to have to be at. I beloved the characters, simply odd blokes doing one thing superb.

‘Most sports activities have a top each 20 or half-hour, darts has one each few seconds. We are blessed with lots of characters. Sport is all about character and contention.

‘I leave out the folk, however not anything lasts without end. I had 22 nice years in tv, that is a huge period of time.

‘Longevity is a signal of luck. You are very disposable as a TV presenter. I had a nice time, simply superb. I’ve huge satisfaction.’

Having devoted such a lot of his existence to the process and having had it taken away, it is in all probability comprehensible that he is no longer a common viewer anymore.

‘Emma (Paton, new host) has accomplished nice, however I do to find it somewhat exhausting to watch it,’ he mentioned.

‘It’s like going to a birthday party and gazing your spouse smooch with any other guy. You don’t need to see it.