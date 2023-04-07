Former Sanger police officer indicted on assault charge

The officer was once fired from the police division past due final yr after the dep. stated it was once made up our minds he used over the top drive

SANGER, Texas — A former Sanger police officer has been indicted through a Denton County grand jury on fees of assault and reliable oppression after the police division made up our minds he used over the top drive whilst making an arrest.

The officer, Cole Thompson, was once indicted March 30. He was once terminated from the Sanger Police Department on Dec. 9, 2022.

The preliminary incident came about after police won a choice from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 12:31 a.m. Oct. 23, 2022, relating to a automobile disturbance, police stated. Sanger police stopped the automobile within the 300 block of Willow Street.

After preventing the automobile, police say the motive force was once ordered to step out of doors, which he complied with and walked to the again of his automobile. While making an attempt to position the motive force in handcuffs, bodily drive and a taser have been used sooner than he was once secured.

A use of drive record was once submitted to the dep. later that day through Thompson, police stated. But after evaluating the report back to body-camera pictures and in-car digital camera pictures, police stated the incident warranted additional evaluation.

An inside investigation started on Nov. 7, 2022, police stated, and Thompson was once positioned on administrative go away with pay pending the result of the investigation.

The investigation made up our minds the record was once inconsistent with what the video pictures introduced and that the usage of drive was once over the top, police stated. Thompson was once then fired.